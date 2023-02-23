AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan Strikes Back With Killer Episode; So Unfair AEW has suffered a lot of criticism in recent weeks but fired back with one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite in months. Auughh man! So unfair!

WWE has been on a winning streak lately while billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan's name has been dragged through the mud. This was on display last week when Khan dared to criticize Ariel Helwani, a wrestling journalist who is almost as unbiased as The Chadster, for making a paid appearance for WWE and got blasted on social media for being so thin-skinned. At the same time, WWE's build to WrestleMania has been the best in years. The Chadster thought for sure that this would be the end of Tony Khan and AEW, and that AEW Dynamite would be canceled and The Chadster would finally be able to overcome his sexual impotence. But instead, Tony Khan decided to deliver one of the most exciting, inspired AEW Dynamites from start-to-finish in ages, leaving The Chadster to wonder: WHY, TONY KHAN, WHY?! WHY WON'T YOU JUST GIVE UP AND LEAVE THE CHADSTER AND WWE ALONE?!

Knowing that it would really set the tone for the night and put The Chadster in a terrible mood, Tony Khan booked the All-Atlantic Championship match to open AEW Dynamite. Wheeler Yuta challenged Orange Cassidy in a match that was not just about the belt but also about Wheeler proving he had grown beyond his former friend and mentor. Yuta came up short and Cassidy tried to hug him after the match, but Yuta's new mentor, Claudio Castagnoli, made Yuta leave. The Chadster always expects AEW Dynamite to open with a great match because he knows Tony Khan really likes to stick it to The Chadster that way, but he wasn't expecting the match to have such engaging drama.

Backstage, Evil Uno told Hangman Page to stay in the back during his match with Jon Moxley. The Chadster can't stand that Tony Khan is trying to make AEW Dynamite more coherent by providing context to the matches throughout the show.

Back in the ring, Ricky Starks cut a promo pretending to give up on facing Chris Jericho again and instead offer an open contract for someone else to face him at AEW Revolution. Jericho came out and at first refused to fall for Starks' trick, but when Peter Avalon tried to accept the challenge, Jericho gave him the Judas effect. Starks then goaded Jericho into agreeing to a match at Revolution where the JAS would have to stay in the back. But what really cheesed The Chadster off was when Starks produced a pen for Jericho to sign the contract, and Jericho clicked the pen like he used to do in WWE when he was adding people to The List. The Chadster hated to be reminded of how entertaining Jericho was when he worked for The Chadster's beloved WWE, and The Chadster hopes that Vince McMahon sues Tony Khan for every penny he has in retaliation for this blatant copyright violation.

Next, The Acclaimed beat Big Bill and Lee Moriarity in a match, of course after a rap where Max Caster referenced Bill's WWE character when he called him SAWFT. The Chadster is really getting sick of these references. As WWE has taught The Chadster, the way pro wrestling is supposed to work is that you pretend no other wrestling promotion exists and wrestlers never worked anywhere else. If Tony Khan knew even the first thing about the wrestling business, he would understand this. The last thing wrestling fans need is to have their intelligence acknowledged.

Christian Cage came out for an interview but was attacked by Jungle Boy. Jungle threatened to give Christian a Conchairto, but he hesitated, allowing Cage to give him a low blow and gain the upper hand. This feud is so emotional that The Chadster's wife even stopped texting that guy Gary to pay attention to AEW Dynamite, something she does whenever Jungle Boy or Hook are on the screen. The Chadster knows this is just another personal attack from Tony Khan, who won't be happy until The Chadster's life is completely ruined!

Saraya beat Skye Blue next on AEW Dynamite, with some help from Toni Storm. Storm and Saraya continued to beat on Blue after the match, bringing out AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker to stop her. Then, Ruby Soho came to the top of the ramp and motioned for the belt. AEW has done a great job adjusting plans with Saraya after it became clear she would work better in AEW as a heel. And they've also been rehabilitating Ruby Soho's character to the point where she's now a legitimate title threat. It's another example of Tony Khan listening to criticism and making adjustments, which no wrestling promoter in their right mind ought to do.

AEW Dynamite was already really cheesing The Chadster off by this point, but then Tony Khan took things to another level. Bryan Danielson came out for a promo about his Iron Man match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution. MJF came out to duel on the mic with him, and MJF cut an all-time great promo on Danielson, revealing that his fiance dumped him and claiming that Danielson, with his wife and children, has everything MJF wants in life and doesn't appreciate it. Instead, MJF said Danielson cares more about wrestling than his family. MJF spoke directly to Danielson's kids and referenced brain damage. Danielson attacked, and they had a vicious fight as officials tried to separate them. All of a sudden, this feud has become incredibly personal and The Chadster finds that to be just so unfair! Doesn't Tony Khan understand that WrestleMania is coming up in a little over a month and that it's extremely disrespectful to take attention from WWE by producing compelling stories like this? Of course he does: it's why he does it. Tony Khan is the worst and will stop at nothing to ruin things for The Chadster and WWE.

Backstage, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter challenged Saraya and Ruby Soho to a triple threat match at Revolution. She said she would beat "both those b-words," which is the kind of language The Chadster doesn't believe should be on television…unless it's on a WWE show.

The first of two battle royales to earn a spot in the four-way tag team championship match at Revolution was next on AEW Dynamite. The match lasted through two commercial breaks, and that can be difficult for a battle royale, but AEW was clearly on a roll last night and the crowd was fired up for the entire match, which is just so unfair in The Chadster's opinion. Jeff Jarrett won the match to secure a spot for himself and Jay Lethal. The Chadster is so cheesed off at Jeff Jarrett. First of all, The Chadster doesn't understand how Jarrett hasn't aged in twenty years. But more importantly, The Chadster hates that Jarrett has competed against WWE in WCW, TNA, and now AEW. What is Jarrett's problem with WWE?! He is clearly biased.

Tony Khan was out next for his "important announcement," but he let Adam Cole deliver it instead. AEW All Access will be a new AEW reality show launching next month, and Adam Cole will return to the ring the same night. The Chadster already shared his thoughts on what a terrible idea this is last night.

Backstage, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns visited Jarrett and Lethal in the locker room. The juxtaposition of The Gunns, who recently betrayed their father, and Jarrett, who lost his father last week, added an extra dimension to this interaction that only serves to make the matchup at Revolution more intriguing, which is so unnecessary and so unfair and of course totally disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Finally, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley decimated Evil Uno. This time, it wasn't Moxley who bladed, but he was still covered in blood as Uno bled through his mask. Moxley continued to punish Uno after the match, drawing out Hangman Adam Page, The Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club to end the show. Moxley vs. Page is going to be yet another exciting match at AEW Revolution, which already has more than enough of those. The Chadster threw his White Claw seltzer at the television, then he opened another White Claw seltzer and threw that too. The Chadster is so sick of Tony Khan thinking he can provide a viable wrestling alternative to WWE!

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite demonstrates that Tony Khan has clearly been listening to people complaining that AEW has been too light on the storytelling. Personally, The Chadster thinks that's just so unfair. Why are people giving Tony Khan this free advice to improve his show? Those people are all colluding with Tony Khan to bully WWE and The Chadster isn't going to stand for it. The Chadster is forming a coalition with the only other unbiased journalists in pro wrestling: Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani. Together, The Chadster, Satin, and Helwani will make Tony Khan's life a living hell by producing journalism that shows that WWE is the best wrestling company in the world and AEW is terrible. Maybe The Chadster can even get paid by WWE like Helwani and Satin, which would truly prove that The Chadster is a legitimate, objective wrestling journalist. Any time you want to talk, Triple H, you know where to find The Chadster.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling