The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry

Usually, when we're doing coverage of a show like The CW's The Flash, it involves breaking news, previews, reviews, and the occasional opinion piece or two. Sometimes, we get a chance to over something on a more personal level- but if we're being honest? Most of the time, it's usually someone screwing up somehow- not exactly the most love-of-live-inspiring stuff. But then we get a post from the long-running series' star Grant Gustin and you remember to appreciate these rare moments when you get to report on something good and decent. Taking to Instagram, Gustin shared a "before/after'-type image showing how he was looking during the last season of the show compared to how he's looking now. And not to spoil anything? Gustin's got himself jacked- and for a very good reason.

In an open, honest, and heartfelt post, Gustin goes on to explain how "COVID and the time to just be alone" with himself inspired him to begin taking better care of himself both mentally and physically. Explaining that's the main reason why he's been avoiding social media, Gustin has changed his daily routine into a new one that includes "eating better(and more), working out, daily meditation, and just trying to be more present and happy with who" he is. As you'll see in the post below, the change appears to be working for Gustin and we're sending him waves of support for its success. As for what this will mean for Barry? It sounds like he won't need super-powers anymore if he's caught up in a bar fight: "All this to say, around episode 2 or 3 of season 7, Flash is gonna have a little bit of beef on his lanky frame." Here's a look at Gustin's entire post:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 1 "All's Wells That Ends Wells": SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Certo.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.