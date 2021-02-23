The Flash/Legends of Tomorrow Crossover Lotz, Patton Totally Endorse

With The Flash speeding back to The CW next week for the start of its seventh season, we have another off-the-beaten-path coverage post that isn't just another set of preview images, a teaser, or casting news. This one's more along the personal lines, similar in that regard to when we took a look at Grant Gustin's post explaining his recommitment to bettering himself physically and mentally. But this time, viewers get an opportunity to check out members of the Arrowverse actually hanging out together- in this case, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz and The Flash star Candice Patton hitting the slopes for some serious snowboarding stress-relief. Special thanks to Lotz for sharing the experience via Instagram- and for helping answer the question we always get about whether or not members of the "Arrowverse" really get along as well as it seems.

Here's a look at Lotz's post from earlier today- with bonus points going to Loz's choice of beverage. We're guessing Belgian wheat ale with an orange slice- if you slowly pour a shot of Chambord over the back of a spoon into the glass, you get a "Raspberry Blonde" (the nectar of the gods):

Now here's a look at the episode overview for the season-opener "All's Wells That Ends Wells," followed by the official trailer for the seventh season- with The CW's The Flash returning on Tuesday, March 2:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 1 "All's Wells That Ends Wells": SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Certo.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.