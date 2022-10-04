The Flash, Paper Girls, She-Hulk & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hate to be so emotional/I didn't mean to get physical/But when he pulled in and revved it up/I said, "You call that a pickup truck?"/And in the moonlight, I throwed him down/All kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around/A little piece of a bloody tooth/Just so you know I was thinking of you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon for "Pickup Truck" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes the official end of The CW as we've known it, Paper Girls needing a new home at Hulu, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law engaging in some expert Daredevil fan trolling, Peter Capaldi explaining why he's passing on the BBC's Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary events, AMC's Interview with the Vampire dropping preview images for Episode 2, J. Michael Straczynski posting a Babylon 5/The CW update, and The CW's The Flash star Candice Patton sharing some good news for #WestAllen fans.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Paper Girls, She-Hulk, Doctor Who & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, Disney+'s Ironheart, WWE, The Rewatcher podcast, EPIX's Rogue Heroes, AMC's The Walking Dead universe, Netflix's The Midnight Club, Apple TV+'s Godzilla and the Titans, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, The CW's Supernatural & Walker, and lots more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, October 4, 2022:

The Flash Season 9: Patton on #WestAllen "Legacy," Guest Stars & More

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Ep. 6 Review: Give Diane All The Hugs

J. Michael Straczynski on Babylon 5 Reboot/The CW: "We Ain't Dead Yet"

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 Images, Teaser Released

Ironheart Preview: Riri Williams Armors Up in "Black Panther" Trailer

Extreme Rules and 4 More WWE Shows Streaming on Peacock This Week

LA Knight Is Set To Be Resurrected On The WWE Main Roster

The Rewatcher Podcast Hosts Discuss Why "Buffy" Endures: Interview

Rogue Heroes: Peaky Blinders Creator's SAS Origin Series Set For Fall

Doctor Who 60th: Peter Capaldi Explains Why He's Okay Not Appearing

The Walking Dead Universe: Bigger & Deader Than Ever in 2023 (Teaser)

The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Sharing Daily Previews Until Premiere

Godzilla and the Titans: Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 6 Promo Gives Us "Buffy" Vibes; S06E05 BTS

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki on SPN/Mark Pedowitz; Walker/CW Future

WWE Raw: Six Segments Planned for Extreme Rules "Go-Home" Show

She-Hulk Episode 7 Review: Expert Level Daredevil Trolling Continues

Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal

Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW; Not a Good Sign for Stargirl, Babylon 5

Rick and Morty, AHS: NYC, SNL, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.