Rick and Morty, AHS: NYC, SNL, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Pursue it any further, and another thing you'll find/Not only are they deaf and dumb, they could be going blind/No one notices, I think I'll dye my hair blue/Media overload bombarding you with action/It's getting near impossible to cause distraction/Someone answer me before I pull out the plug/What are words for when no one listens anymore?/What are words for when no one listens?/What are words for when no one listens?/There's no use talking at all… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Missing Persons for "Words" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a painful NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 opener, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty mixing up Fate, an Oedipal complex, and Rick & Jerry's…friendship; FX's American Horror Story unleashing some new AHS: NYC key art, and FX's Justified: City Primeval keeping folks interested in what Timothy Olyphant has to say.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Walking Dead, WWE/Daniel Cormier, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s Andor, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Shudder's Queer for Fear, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Adult Swim/Toonami's Housing Complex C & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, October 3, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Jerry's Worse-Than-Death Fate

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 1 Review: AMC Adapt Scores Big

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 17 Review: Cracks in The Commonwealth

American Horror Story S11: New AHS: NYC Key Art Urges Us to Give In

Daniel Cormier Will Special Ref Rollins vs. Riddle at Extreme Rules

The Boys: Looking Back on Jensen Ackles' Season 3 Soldier Boy Journey

Andor Season 1 Episode 4 Review: It's Time To Steal From The Empire

Spy X Family E13 Operation Apple: Our Fave Fake Fam The Forgers Return

Queer For Fear Episode 1 Opening Love Letter to Gothic Horror: Review

My Hero Academia S06E01 "A Quiet Beginning" Is Anything But: Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E06: A Deep Space 9 Crossover That Matters

Rick and Morty: Jerry Has Rick Stumped in This S06E05 Preview Clip

Saturday Night Live S48E01 Review: Can We Get a Do-Over? Please?

Housing Complex C Episode 1 "Optical Illusion": The Anime We Needed

