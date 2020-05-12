The Flash Season 6 Finale Preview: Iris Changes Within The Mirrorverse

The CW's The Flash is rushing headlong into its sooner-than-expected sixth season finale "Success is Assured", which in a way increases the chances of there being an unexpectedly painful cliffhanger ten-fold. Think about it: when you know it's a planned season finale, there are certain expectations that come with it. You're expecting some high-end drama to end the season on. But when you get cut short, like what happened with The Walking Dead? Well, that's when things start to get really crazy, which is exactly what looks to be happening in this preview for Tuesday night's episode. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) have a plan to get Iris (Candice Patton) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) back, but they're running out of time. Because the longer they wait, the greater the chance that the Iris they get back won't be the one who left. An even worse possibility? That Iris gets changed to the point where she can't survive outside the Mirrorverse: a place she's starting to feel a little too comfortable in, as you're about to see (followed by preview images and the original promo/overview):

The Flash season 6, episode 19 "Success Is Assured": SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode, written by Kelly Wheeler and Lauren Barnett.