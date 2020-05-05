The Flash Season 6 Pay the Piper Preview: Cisco's Going Solo This Time

Up to now, we've been concentrating on two things heading into this week's episode "Pay the Piper." Obviously, the big headline-grabber for this week's episode of The CW's The Flash is the return of Godspeed and learning more about the mystery surrounding him, her, and/or them. In addition, we're going to learn more "Crisis" backstory to Barry's (Grant Gustin) new world as Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus) aka Pied Piper returns not exactly "redeemed" (and it looks like Barry had something to do with it. But let's not forget about the Mirrorverse, because it's clear from the following preview that Barry, Cisco (Carlos Valdes), and the rest haven't. But with Barry's powers failing him and Team Flash starting to take their frustrations out on each other, will they be able to formulate a plan in time? If it means saving Iris (Candice Patton) and Kamilla (Victoria Park), they'll do what it takes:

The Flash season 6, episode 18 "Pay the Piper": GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode, written by Jess Carson.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.