The Flash Showrunner Talks S08 Finale: "Questions Do Get Answered"

Still riding high on the news that Candice Patton will be returning as Iris West-Allen for the show's ninth season, The CW's Grant Gustin & Patton-starring The Flash heads into tonight's eighth season finale carrying a ton of expectations on its shoulders. Along with what looks to be another epic showdown between Barry (Gustin) and Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) aka Reverse-Flash, there's also the matter of how S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" will set the roadmap for what viewers can expect next season. So with that in mind, TVLine spoke with showrunner Eric Wallace to see what clues he could offer up. Here's a look at the highlights:

Wallace Promises Answers Regarding Iris' "Death"- Just Not Every Answer. After Thawne offers some insight into how Iris' death brought him back, Wallace says the "bigger picture" answers will be coming. "You'll hear it in the words of the people who are putting this all together, the masterminds behind everything that's been happening in Season 8. You will get an explanation from our 'Big Bads,' the Negative Forces themselves [Christian Magby, Ennis Esmer & Sara Garcia], about why they're doing what they're doing, and why they did it now, which is pretty awesome," Wallace explained. "You get the basic timeframe, and when and why [Iris was infected]. All of those questions do get answered. But you don't get, 'It happened on a Tuesday at 7 o'clock!'"

Wallace Wrapping Up Diggle's "Green Box" Storyline Was All About Uncertainty: With the finale written under the assumption that Season 8 would be its last, Wallace wanted David Ramsey's John Diggle to have a resolution of some kind. "We were thinking, 'Oh my goodness, we have to do this because maybe no one will get a chance to!' I talked to David [Ramsey] myself, and told him, 'I'd like to give this some closure,' and he was all in favor of it. And when I told him what we had planned, he thought it sounded fantastic."

And Yes, Wallace Was Nodding to THAT "Green Lantern" Storyline with Diggle & Robbie Amell's Deathstorm: Saying that the Diggle scene "served a larger purpose," those are "Blackest Night" easter eggs. Unfortunately, with tons of speculation that Season 9 will be the show's last, Wallace isn't sure those storyline threads will ever be picked up. "I'm a comic book nerd and I wanted to plant some Blackest Night seeds, and that Diggle moment helped me do that. But I don't know if we'll ever get to it," said Wallace.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).