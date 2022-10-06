The Idol: HBO Drops New Teaser for The Weeknd, Sam Levinson Series

As HBO continues the daily celebration of its upcoming 50th birthday, viewers are getting another "present" in the form of a new teaser for Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim's Tesfaye & Lily-Rose Depp-starring The Idol. Directed by Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta) and written by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim & Joe Epstein, the six-episode drama is set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. And much like the previous previews, the following clip does an excellent job of establishing the vibe of the show's universe.

Here's a Look at What We Know So Far About HBO's The Idol

Depp and Tesfaye are joined by Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. In addition, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche (in one of her last roles), Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Caribel Sierra, Finley Rose Slater, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria also star. Here's a look at the third official teaser for HBO's The Idol, followed by a look back at the previously released teaser from back in August:

"When the multi-talented Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us 'The Idol', it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, at the time the series was first announced. Stemming from A24, Levinson, The Weeknd, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Kevin Turen (HBO's Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (HBO's Euphoria), Nick Hall (HBO's The White Lotus), Sara E. White (Station 19), and Aaron Gilbert (for BRON) executive produce.