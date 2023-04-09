The Last Drive-In is Back and Ready to Save America from Itself In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Joe Bob Briggs, host of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Joe Bob Briggs, host of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder. Per Joe Bob's Twitter announcement, Season 5 of The Last Drive-In arrives on April 21 with the following schedule:

April 21: Season 5 Launch Party!

April 28: Walpurgisnacht Part 2!

May 5: Cinco de Fucking Mayo!

May 12: Mama's Day!

May 19: Dysfunctional Family Jubilee!

. . . and that's only the beginning.

In the chat, the host and writer talk about the curiously strong horror community, which he says acts as a home for newcomers and old fans from all colors of the political spectrum. He spends a lot of time explaining that he genuinely believes progress is made when people who disagree spend time together rather than running from one another. "I tell people, don't leave," he says as he tells a story of a woman who came to an event in Oklahoma and said she felt more alienated every day by the government. Don't leave, he means, because you lost your chance to make a change.

All of this is heady stuff for a show that's ostensibly about rewatching old horror films, but Joe Bob– aka satirist John Bloom– has always been hiding the more profound thoughts in plain sight and sometimes doesn't hide them at all.

One of the themes Briggs explains is at the heart of a long digression he made on the show a couple of years ago about how men in society are constantly teetering between two selves, both from The Andy Griffith Program: the sensible, caring, wise Sheriff Andy Taylor and the over-reacting, overheated and clumsy Barney Fife. And either one can pass laws.

Check out the chat and join Joe Bob Briggs with co-host Darcy (Diana Prince) when he returns on April 21.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube: