Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Ted Lasso & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Andor, The Last of Us, Night Court, Tracker, Ted Lasso, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's WWE Raw, Disney+'s "Star Wars" Series, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, ABC's The Rookie, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Andor, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, NBC's Night Court, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, CBS's Tracker, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, WWE Raw, "Star Wars" Series, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, Star Wars: Visions, One Piece, Andor, The Last of Us, Night Court, Tracker, Ted Lasso, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 22, 2025:
James Gunn Big Fan of John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes: "That's Right"
WWE Raw Preview: Fallout From the Greatest WrestleMania Ever
Star Wars Series In Development From Carlton Cuse, Nick Cuse: Report
Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 3: "The Well" Image Gallery Updated
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: JDM Talks Negan/Lucille Bond
John Cena Reveals Fan Bullying Drove Him to Get Hair Transplant
WWE: Unreal – Netflix Unveils First Look at New Documentary Series
The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Overview Released
Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 Episode Titles, Overviews & Images Released
One Piece Star Jazzara Jaslyn on Season 2, Miss Valentine & More
Andor Season 2 Sneak Peek: Cassian Puts His TIE Fighter to Good Use
The Last of Us Season 2: Pascal, Ramsey & Dever Discuss THAT Moment
John Mulaney Going Live with Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno
Night Court: Check Out Our Exclusive S03E15: "Passing the Bar" Clip
Star Trek: Discovery: Martin-Green on P+ Shutting Down OG Finale Plans
WrestleMania, The Last of Us, Judge Dredd & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Tracker Season 3: Justin Hartley on Colter Going "The Fugitive" Route
Ted Lasso Season 4 Return Similar to Friend's "Dead" Cat: Goldstein
My Hero Academia: You're Next Now Available to Stream on Crunchyroll
Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch on "Side Quest" Spinoff, TLOU & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!