The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Ted Lasso & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Andor, The Last of Us, Night Court, Tracker, Ted Lasso, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's WWE Raw, Disney+'s "Star Wars" Series, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, ABC's The Rookie, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Andor, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, NBC's Night Court, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, CBS's Tracker, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, WWE Raw, "Star Wars" Series, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, Star Wars: Visions, One Piece, Andor, The Last of Us, Night Court, Tracker, Ted Lasso, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 22, 2025:

James Gunn Big Fan of John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes: "That's Right"

WWE Raw Preview: Fallout From the Greatest WrestleMania Ever

Star Wars Series In Development From Carlton Cuse, Nick Cuse: Report

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 3: "The Well" Image Gallery Updated

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: JDM Talks Negan/Lucille Bond

John Cena Reveals Fan Bullying Drove Him to Get Hair Transplant

WWE: Unreal – Netflix Unveils First Look at New Documentary Series

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Overview Released

Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 Episode Titles, Overviews & Images Released

One Piece Star Jazzara Jaslyn on Season 2, Miss Valentine & More

Andor Season 2 Sneak Peek: Cassian Puts His TIE Fighter to Good Use

The Last of Us Season 2: Pascal, Ramsey & Dever Discuss THAT Moment

John Mulaney Going Live with Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno

Night Court: Check Out Our Exclusive S03E15: "Passing the Bar" Clip

Star Trek: Discovery: Martin-Green on P+ Shutting Down OG Finale Plans

WrestleMania, The Last of Us, Judge Dredd & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tracker Season 3: Justin Hartley on Colter Going "The Fugitive" Route

Ted Lasso Season 4 Return Similar to Friend's "Dead" Cat: Goldstein

My Hero Academia: You're Next Now Available to Stream on Crunchyroll

Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch on "Side Quest" Spinoff, TLOU & More

