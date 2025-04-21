Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WrestleMania, The Last of Us, Judge Dredd & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, The Last of Us, Judge Dredd, Suits LA, Doctor Who, The Equalizer, Tracker, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE WrestleMania 41, HBO's The Last of Us, Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Judge Dredd/Amazon, AMC's Dark Winds, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Watson, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, Crunchyroll, NBC's The Americas, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, BBC Radio 4's The Fever, CBS's The Equalizer, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, CBS's Tracker, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, The Last of Us, Judge Dredd, Dark Winds, Suits LA, Watson, The Righteous Gemstones, Star Wars: Visions, Doctor Who, The Equalizer, Tracker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 21, 2025:

John Cena Wins Seventeenth Title to End Most Epic WrestleMania Ever

Becky Lynch Makes MIRACULOUS Easter Sunday Return at WrestleMania 41

The Last of Us S02E03 Trailer; Mazin, Druckmann on [SPOILERS] Death

Dominik Mysterio Wins Gold, McIntyre Defeats Priest at WrestleMania

Iyo Sky Retains Against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

James Gunn on Cody Rhodes' Gunn/John Cena Dig: "Now It's Personal"

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E07 Preview: It's Santa Pub Crawl Time!

Judge Dredd: Amazon Series with Urban, The Boys EPs Rumors Shut Down

Dark Winds S03E07 "Just a Small Piece": Leaphorn's Had Better Days

Professional Wrestling Landscape Rocked as WWE Acquires AAA

Suits LA: "Bat Signal" Brings Ted/Harvey Team-Up: S01E09 Preview

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Preview: How to Watch WWE Destroy AEW Again

Watson S01E10 Preview: Is "The Man with the Alien Hand" a Murderer?

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: Our S04E07 "For Jealousy…" Preview

Mythic Quest Original vs. Revised Series Ending: Let's Take a Look

Star Wars: Visions Presents – "The Ninth Jedi" Series Set for 2026

Crunchyroll Releases Spring 2025 English Dub Streaming Schedule

The Last of Us Season 2: Our S02E02: "Through the Valley" Preview

The Americas: Our Preview of Tonight's Behind-the-Scenes NBC Special

Doctor Who Has One Big Message: The Gods Must Be Crazy (and Evil)

The Fever: Cate Blanchett Stars in One-Woman Play for BBC Radio 4

The Equalizer: Check Out Your S05E16: "Sins of the Father" Preview

Mayor of Kingstown: Ash Santos on Series' Cathartic Nature, Empathy

Tracker: Here's Your S02E17: "Memories" Preview & Season 2 Update

