James Gunn Big Fan of John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes: "That's Right"

James Gunn seems pretty proud that John Cena defended their "Peacemaker" honor by beating Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday night.

Well, it looks like John Cena got the last laugh on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during the second night of WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, snatching his 17th WWE World Championship title run (with some help from Travis Scott). Despite what you might think about the ending (we're keeping our mouths shut so no one knows how disappointed we were in it), one person who was definitely happy at the result was writer/director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. Heading into the match, Rhodes couldn't keep Gunn's name out of his mouth during a pre-match interview with WWE's Michael Cole. In the interview above (beginning at around the 3:00 mark), Rhodes took a dig at Cena for having left the WWE a while ago to pursue fame and stardom in Hollywood – adding that "kissing James Gunn's ass" was one of the things that Cena was doing in his new life. It didn't take long for Gunn to respond on social media, "Oh shit now it's personal!" (along with a clip from the interview, which you can check out below). Well, as you can tell from the screencap below, Gunn wants it known that he's happy that his Peacemaker star defended their honor.

Here's a look back at Gunn's original post, which included a look at the segment from Rhodes's interview where he made things "personal" with the writer/director. And just so there's no confusion, everyone's just having a little pro-wrestling-themed fun with all of this:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

