The Last of Us: HBO Series Receiving Official Companion Podcast On January 15th, Troy Baker takes fans on a journey alongside the series with the debut of a companion podcast for HBO's The Last of Us.

HBO Max is launching The Last of Us Podcast, the series' official companion podcast hosted by Troy Baker (who voiced Joel in the video game). Premiering in tandem with the show on Sunday, January 15, the podcast will release new episodes each Sunday (nine episodes in total.)

In The Last of Us Podcast, Baker sits down with series creators Craig Mazin (the creator of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the writer/director of The Last of Us game franchise) for a scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode. Fans of the series and the game alike will have the opportunity to be "flies on the wall" as the trio discusses their personal relationships to the iconic game, their experience in adapting it for television, and behind-the-scenes stories. The Last of Us official companion podcast is the latest in HBO Max's award-winning slate of original podcast programming. HBO Max has produced over 40 companion podcasts for HBO Max series, including Rap Sh!t, Hacks, The Staircase, Dishing With Julia Child, We Own This City, Winning Time, The Gilded Age, Chernobyl, Lovecraft Country, And Just Like That…, Succession, Allen V Farrow, and more.

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Also joining the cast are Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel's younger brother and former soldier, Tommy; Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us video games, The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene; and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler & fellow hardened survivor.

The series will guest star Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel's 14-year-old daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. Lamar Johnson guest stars as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance. Graham Greene guest stars as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence, a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.