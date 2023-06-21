Posted in: AMC, Games, HBO, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: HBO, neil druckmann, Pedro Pascal, Steven Yeun, the last of us, The Walking Dead

The Last of Us: Steven Yeun, Pedro Pascal Talk Video Game Experience

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal admits never playing the video game, so actor Steven Yeun was more than happy to fill him in on the events.

There's something to be said about the authenticity of the performance of Pedro Pascal in HBO's The Last of Us as protagonist Joel Miller. He admittedly hasn't played the game, but that doesn't mean there aren't others who aren't more than happy to fill him in on the experience – like actor Steven Yeun, who also famously fought the infected as Glenn Rhee on AMC's The Walking Dead. The difference is we know from day one of The Last of Us that it's fungal-based and it's based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name. Neil Druckmann, who co-developed the game with Bruce Straley, co-created the HBO series with Craig Mazin.

The Last of Us: Steven Yeun Shares His Game Journey with Pedro Pascal

"I played it 12 hours straight, down to that last [moment] where you just push the characters forward as they're having that last beautiful scene you have," Yeun told Variety on Actors on Actors. "Nothing happens. You just walk through the forest." "You've told me more about the game than the creator of the video game!" Pascal said. "I remember finishing it and then coming to set the next day being catatonic," Yeun adds. "Like, 'Guys, I just experienced something.' And then to see you play that part. You fall into your characters in a way that I think is so gracious."

As far as how much Yeun revealed to Pascal is up in the air as the creators probably left their star on a need-to-know basis to perhaps not affect his performance, but as gamers know, playing Part II will be the basis for future seasons as Part I was chronicled in season one. Joel wasn't the main protagonist as the focus was shifted to Ellie and a new character, Abby in Part II. Druckmann and Mazin have already taken the liberties to creatively depart from the game in the HBO series and who knows what they'll do before the narrative shifts to Bella Ramsey's Ellie's Part II arc. There's a ton of exposition that can be expanded and the creators already stated Part II will last longer than a season.

