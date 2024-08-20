Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, the madison, yellowstone

The Madison: Adams, Garrett, Chapman Join "Yellowstone" Spinoff Series

Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, and Elle Chapman are joining Michelle Pfeiffer for Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" spinoff, The Madison.

Earlier this month, we learned that Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer had been tapped to star in and executive-produce the next chapter in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe. Now, we're beginning to learn who has been tapped to join Pfeiffer on The Madison – with Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), and newcomer Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto) set as leads. The newest spinoff series is being described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Pfeifer plays the mother of two daughters, Paige McIntosh (Chapman) and Abigail Reese (Garrett). Chapman's Paige is a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh (Adams), who has followed the life path set before him from the start. Garrett's Abigail is a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two.

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," shared Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, at the time when Pfeiffer's casting was first announced. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the 'Yellowstone' universe, 'Madison,' from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan." Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Keith Cox are set to executive produce the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!