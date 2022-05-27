The Mandalorian Experience: 80+ Images from Star Wars Celebration

As big of a weekend as this is for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was pretty obvious that "Star Wars" fans were just as eager to learn as much about The Mandalorian Season 3 as possible. And they didn't leave disappointed, learning that the adventure will continue in February 2023 with Katee Sackhoff aka Bo-Katan returning and editing underway (though some footage was screened, which we're hoping officially hits social media this weekend). But don't think for one second that Bleeding Cool doesn't have something for The Mandalorian fans out there. When they're not kicking serious ass with our live-blogging, BC's Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has been grabbing as many visuals as their tech will allow. And now we have the opportunity to share with you 80+ images from "The Mandalorian Experience," showing off the props, costumes, weapons (yup, lightsabers), and more that you've seen on your screens over the past two seasons.

Now here's a pretty extensive look at what "The Mandalorian Experience" had to offer this weekend during the Star Wars Celebration weekend (and make sure to keep a watch on Bleeding Cool throughout the weekend for news, previews, and images from the event):