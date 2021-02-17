The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Reportedly Not Recasting Cara Dune

So it appears that Cara Dune's adventures as a marshal for the new Republic on Nevarro will be left to the imaginations of Disney+'s The Mandalorian viewers. The Hollywood Reporter updating its initial reporting with news from a Lucasfilm source that the role previously played by Gina Carano before her firing over social media posts will not be recast. Previously, THR reported that "insiders say Cara Dune wasn't part of the Star Wars series next up, a Boba Fett spinoff, but expect that the character will be recast down the road, for both story and merchandising reasons." But at 5:47 pm PT/8:47 pm ET on Tuesday, THR updated its reporting with the following, "updated to add a Lucasfilm source saying that the Cara Dune role on 'The Mandalorian' is not expected to be recast and that she was not part of the Dec. 10 presentation, nor was she engaged in negotiations for future work."

After months of controversial social media posts that have drawn the increased ire from The Mandalorian fans and most of the "Star Wars" universe, Lucasfilm announced last week that Carano was no longer a cast member on Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars' spinoff series. Coming only hours after Carano shared yet another divisive post via Instagram Stories, Lucasfilm released a statement that reads: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." For her part, Carano released the following statement in response: "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."