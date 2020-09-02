The Mandalorian Season 2: Disney+ Sets October Launch Date

Well, now we know when fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian can look forward to the highly-anticipated series' return, with the streaming service revealing on Wednesday that new episodes will begin streaming on October 30th. The second season carries not only the weight of a well-received first season, but also a cast that includes or is rumored to include names like Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn, and Sasha Banks, with Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) joining series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni behind the camera. Let the teaser/trailer wait begin!

While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."