The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka S01 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Details Set

Disney and Lucasfilm have details on their upcoming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook releases of The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1.

It's hard to believe it's been over a year since their last seasons, but The Mandalorian season three and Ahsoka season one are getting special SteelBook collector's releases with tons of new features just in time for the holidays. Star Wars: Ahsoka saw the first dedicated live-action adventures of Ahsoka Tano, originally introduced in the Dave Filoni animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series, which is a spinoff from The Mandalorian, stars Rosario Dawson as the unaffiliated Ronin Jedi, who originally helped the Rebel Alliance in its infancy during the events of Filoni's animated Star Wars: Rebels, makes her return as the series is set after the events of Return of the Jedi with the fall of the Empire as Rebels characters make their live-action debut. Dawson's Star Wars debut was in season two of The Mandalorian, which would sew the seeds to her series as she battled then-Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who would also make the transition.

The Mandalorian Season 3 & Ahsoka Season 1 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Details

Season three of The Mandalorian shifts the focus more on Bo-Katan Kryze with Katee Sackhoff reprising her role in live-action as she did originally in The Clone Wars. Bo-Katan is a Mandalorian without a tribe, and Din Djarin (Pascal), having reunited with the Foundling, Grogu, who chose to be beside his friend rather than complete his training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), is along for the ride. The two reunite with The Children of the Watch, who are battling to reclaim Mandalore lands seized by the Empire led by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Originally imprisoned following the events of season two, he resurfaces and looks to reassert his dominance.

The release sets mark the first time these seasons of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars shows will be available to own. Like the previous Lucasfilm Collector's Editions released earlier this year, including Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor Season 1, each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD SteelBook with brand-new box art designed by Attila Szarka, collectible concept art cards and other bonus materials, according to StarWars.com.

In addition to the home Blu-ray releases, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio for a home theater experience with stunning visuals and immersive cinematic sound. In other words, expect them to sound amazing. Here are the listed bonus features for each, which includes a tribute to Carl Weathers, who played Greef Carga on The Mandalorian, but nothing was listed so far for a tribute to the late Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll on Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian: The Complete Third Season – Bonus Features

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three's memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three's Mandalorian warriors.

Ahsoka: The Complete First Season – Bonus Features

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series. Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds. Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra, and Chopper. Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes



Both releases will feature a physical aspect ratio of 2:39:1, with the U.S. release having English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital. Subtitles will be available in English SDH, Spanish, and French. Ahsoka also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Genevieve O'Reilly, Lars Mikkelsen, and Hayden Christensen – featuring the voice of David Tennant. Season three of The Mandalorian also starred Emily Swallow, Lateef Crowder, Brendan Wayne, Simon Kassianides, and Mercedes Varnado. Preorders are available on Amazon and Walmart, and it comes out on December 3rd.

