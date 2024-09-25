Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: kevin smith, The 4:30 Movie

Kevin Smith Releasing The 4:30 Movie Digitally Next Week, Disc In Nov.

Kevin Smith will release his latest film The 4:30 Movie to rent or buy on digital services next week, and on disc this November.

Article Summary Kevin Smith's new film The 4:30 Movie releases digitally next week, with a 4K Blu-ray on Nov. 5th.

The 4:30 Movie is a nostalgic coming-of-age tale set in summer 1986 about friends sneaking into theaters.

The cast features Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Siena Agudong, and Ken Jeong with numerous Kevin Smith cameos.

Expect hilarious performances and an emotional nod to '80s moviegoing experiences in The 4:30 Movie.

Kevin Smith is releasing his latest film on digital services next week. Titled The 4:30 Movie, it is a coming-of-age story about a group of friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into films at a theater. The cast includes Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, Siena Agudong, and Ken Jeong, as well as many cameos from other Kevin Smith favorites. On top of the digital release, the film will get a 4K Blu-ray release as well on November 5th. That includes a Steelbook release as well for all you collectors out there.

Kevin Smith's The 4:30 Movie Synopsis

Writer-director Kevin Smith presents his most personal film to date with this coming-of-age story— set in the summer of 1986 — that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local cineplex. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager (Ken Jeong) and teen rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans. Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Biggs, and more contribute outrageous characters to this poignant comic valentine to moviegoing and the youth of the '80s. In addition to hilarious performances from Ken Jeong and Justin Long, The 4:30 Movie is a revolving door of cameos including Rosario Dawson, Jason Lee, Adam Pally, Jason Biggs, and others.

Kevin Smith has always stuck a bunch of auto-biographical content into his work, but this looks to be one of his most personal stories yet. I have to admit, I have not enjoyed much of his later catalog as much as his older films, but this one may be the one to change that. I am a sucker for movies about, well, movies and the love we have for them and the experiences they bring us. This looks funny, so I am pretty willing to give it a shot.

You can rent or own The 4:30 Movie on digital services next week, October 1st, and pick up the disc release on November 5th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!