The Masked Dancer: "Masked Singer" Spinoff Offers Group Fire! Preview

Realizing that fans of The Masked Singer have an appreciation for other aspects of the performing arts, FOX is unveiling the latest spinoff from the popular celebrity singing competition series: The Masked Dancer, hosted by Craig Robinson (The Office) with a judging panel that includes TMS judge Ken Jeong, American Idol alum Paula Abdul, Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale (Merry Happy Whatever). Over the course of the competition, celebrity contestants will wear head-to-toe costumes and full masks while they perform with a "masked partner" in different dance styles. The panel of judges and viewers will be offered clues within the routines as well as in their clue packages- but here's what you need to know about the group going in. Among the ten celebrity dancers, we have a group that has amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

Now here's a look at your first five contestants (Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, and Tulip)- otherwise known as Group Fire, as they take the stage Sunday night for the opening round of The Masked Dancer, "Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!":

Now here's a look at what you need to know about the new celebrity competition series, followed by an overview of the season and a preview featuring Cotton Candy performing "Glitter in the Air" by P!nk:

FOX takes TV's #1 entertainment show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series, THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE's Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former "Giraffe" mask on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, The Masked Singer, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin, and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series, with Breen serving as showrunner.