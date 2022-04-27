The Masked Singer S07: Rudy-Less Round 3 Rolls On; Masks/Clues Updated

So how do we deal with moving forward covering FOX's The Masked Singer Season 7 now that Jack-in-the-Box aka Trump Lapdog Rudy Giuliani was unmasked? You can tell how "proud" the masked singing competition series was to have him by the striking lack of any footage of his performance, unmasking, or post-unmasking interview (unless you go to social media for a bootleg clip). Because unlike Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata, Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia, Hydra aka Magicians Penn & Teller, Miss Teddy aka Singer/Actor Jennifer Holliday & Armadillo aka TV Personality Duane Chapman, it seems like Rudy was swept off to some kind of "TMS Witness Protection" island. But time to stop living in the past, with Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Queen Cobra & Space Bunny moving on. This week, the foursome join host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke for "The Mask of Least Resistance – Round 3."

Now before we got to our updated rundown of the remaining masks & clues (as well as a new "Clue Review"), here's a look at the newest teaser for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first seven rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny & Baby Mammoth), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Thingamabob)

