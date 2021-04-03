The Nevers Character Posters Intro HBO Series' Major Power Brokers

With only a little more than a week to go until HBO and showrunner Philippa Goslett's (Little Ashes, Mary Magdalene) sci-fi, fantasy, action-drama The Nevers works its magic across television screens, viewers are getting a chance to get up close and personal with some of the "power-brokers" they'll meet during the series' 6-episode "Part One." What follows is a look back at the official trailer followed by overviews of the six episodes, with key art focusing on six of our primary players: Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams), and more.

In 'The Nevers,' Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular "turns," all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted "orphans." To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

April 11: Episode 1: "Pilot": Series premiere. London, 1899. Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) work to protect their kind from widespread, deepening antipathy. Meanwhile, police inspector Frank Mundi (Ben Chaplin) investigates a string of murders at the hands of a reportedly Touched and highly dangerous serial killer named Maladie (Amy Manson). Written & directed by Joss Whedon.

April 18: Episode 2: "Exposure": With the city reeling from Maladie's (Manson) opera debut, Mundi (Chaplin) takes a personal stake in tracking her down, while Amalia (Donnelly) launches an investigation of her own. Meanwhile, the charitable Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams) seeks to destigmatize the Touched at a society event, Hugo Swann (James Norton) enlists Lavinia's younger brother Augie (Tom Riley) to help monetize his illicit enterprise, and a deranged doctor (Denis O'Hare) conducts a series of experiments. Written by Jane Espenson; directed by Whedon.

April 25: Episode 3: "Ignition": Penance (Skelly) creates an amplifier to spread Mary's (Eleanor Tomlinson) hope-inspiring song across the city – but first, Mary (Tomlinson) must find her elusive voice. As danger mounts against her group, Amalia (Donnelly) propositions an unlikely ally and sets out to expand the Orphanage's reach. Swann (Norton) further entangles Augie (Riley) and Mundi (Chaplin) in his business affairs.

Written by Kevin Lau; Directed by David Semel.

May 2: Episode 4: "Undertaking": While Mundi (Chaplin) seeks justice, Amalia (Donnelly) and her most trusted advisors make a list of potential enemies. Harriet (Kiran Sonia Sawar), Primrose (Anna Devlin), and the other Orphans attempt to decipher a message. Later, Amalia (Donnelly) exposes an unexpected threat.

Written by Madhuri Shekar; Directed by Semel.

May 9: Episode 5: "Hanged": As the city buzzes with anticipation over a pending execution, Penance (Skelly) grapples with a moral calling at odds with Amalia's (Donnelly) plan. With the two women at a crossroads, the Orphans must decide whom to follow. Written by Melissa Iqbal; Directed by Whedon.

May 16: Episode 6: "True" (Part One Finale): After Amalia's (Donnelly) origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans' mission. Written by Espenson; Directed by Zetna Fuentes.