The New Day Defeats Pretty Deadly, Become New NXT Tag Team Champions

Earlier this week, The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) shocked WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) when they showed up on the USA Network series with one thing in mind. Making sure that Prince and Wilson have those NXT Tag Team titles in their stockings well before Christmas. Like, at say… at tonight's NXT Deadline? And Woods and Kingston looked to make sure that happened with a back-and-forth match that found both teams pulling out all of the stops (as you'll see below). With Kingston taking out Wilson outside of the ring, that left Prince as an easy target for The New Day's UpUpDownDown. And that's what he became, as Woods and Kingston become the new NXT Tage Team Champions. As for their legacy, the win increases the number of times they're held tag-team gold to 15, also earning them the title of being "Triple Crown" Tag Team Champions.

As you're about to see, there was a whole lot of lying, cheating, and stealing (and twerking) going on before the titles would eventually change hands- here are some of the highlights:

And just so you don't leave this post without getting a chance to see Kofi & Xavier proudly showing off their NXT Tag Team titles:

During a day that was overflowing with professional wrestling (including AEW & ROH), here's a look back at the promo video that was released earlier today for WWE's NXT Deadline: