The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set

See? Occasionally, we do know what we're talking about. So the last time we checked up on Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, we mentioned how with it being a little more than two months away until the third season (The Orville: New Horizons) that we should slowly start seeing more updates. Only 48-hours later, we got a perfect example of just that in the form of a social media post from the newest series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why) aka Charly Burke. But Winters wasn't checking in from the set alone. Joining her was Ted Danson (Cheers) aka Admiral Perry. "They say 'You are who you hang around'— grateful to work with this LEGEND [Ted Danson] on ['The Orville']," Winters wrote in the post from earlier today.

Here's a look at Winters and Danson offering greetings from the set via Winters's Instagram post. And as for us sparing you a Cheers joke in the process (the headline doesn't count, dammit)? You're welcome…

Set to launch on March 10, 2022, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.