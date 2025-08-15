Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Paper

The Paper: Meet The Cast of Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff Series

Peacock released a series of posters introducing viewers to the cast of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's "The Office" spinoff, The Paper.

Set for a four-episode premiere on September 4th (with two new episodes dropping per week through September 25th), series co-creators and co-showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time)-starring comedy The Paper sees the doc crew from NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Office aiming its cameras at a new subject: a historic but down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. As we inch closer to the series premiere, Peacock has released a series of character profile key art posters introducing us to the new faces (and one very familiar one).

The upcoming sitcom stars Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan are guest stars. Here's a look at character profile posters that were released, followed by the image gallery released with the official trailer:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Paper is executive-produced by co-creators, co-showrunners, and co-writers Daniels and Koman. In addition, the comedy is executive-produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The first season's directors include Daniels (101), Ken Kwapis (102), Yana Gorskaya (103), Paul Lieberstein (104), Tazbah Chavez (105), Jason Woliner (106), Jennifer Celotta (107), Matt Sohn (108), Dave Rogers (109), and Jeff Blitz (110).

