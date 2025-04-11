Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Pitt
The Pitt Season Finale in The Daily LITG, 11th of April 2025
The Pitt Season Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Pitt Season Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
The Pitt Season Finale in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Pitt: Our Season 1 Finale: "9:00 P.M." Preview; Season 2 Updates
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
- Immortal Thor End With #25, Relaunches Later This Year With Al Ewing
- So What Just Happened To Aquaman's Tattoos? (Spoilers)
- When Two Marvel Comics End The Same Way In The Same Week (Spoilers)
- NECA Unveils New Gangster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack
- Matlock S01E17: "I Was That, Too" Preview: Matty Faces The Fallout
- Former Marvel Comics Editor Norah Horwitz Has Died, At The Age Of 38
- Nine One World Under Doom Titles in July 2025 Solicits From Marvel
- Doctor Who: Why RTD's Season 3 "Pause" Comment Gives Us Pause
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Alien Books To Publish Zorro Comics Through IDW Publishing
- CCG Gives Guidance On International Tariffs Over Slabbing And Grading
- Sam Prentice-Jones' First Graphic Novel, Arcana: The Lost Heirs
- Dav Pilkey's Latest Dog Man Sold 2.5 Million Copies Since December
- Black Mirror's USS Callister Gets A Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Planet Death #0 Gets Almost A Million Copy Print Run From Bad Idea
- PrintWatch: Absolute, Amazing Spider-Man, Fashion School Serial Killer
- Two Marvel Comics, One Ending in The Daily LITG, 10th of April 2025
LITG one year ago… Magneto's back
- Magneto Returns As Orchis Splits In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson on "Repulsive" Christians & "Con Man" Trump
- Shay Marken, A New Girlfriend For Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launches New X-Force #1 in July by Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To
- New Phoenix X-Men Series by Stephanie Phillips & Alessandro Miracolo
- Amazing Spider-Man #47 Tease For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Reacher: Ritchson Calls Out Christians Over "Rapist," "Con Man" Trump
- Yes, Jean Grey is Phoenix in Marvel's New X-Men Comics
- Community: Alison Brie Has Read Movie Script; Chevy Chase Comments
- Shockwave Has Landed with Hasbro's New Transformers Studio Series
- Trina Robbins of Wonder Woman, Vampirella & Joni Mitchell, Dies At 85
- Jeff Lemire Writing And Drawing A New Comic From Boom Studios
- Ultimate X-Men #2- Japanese Horror Teen Suicide Superpowers Spoilers
- Marvel Publishes Tribute To Paul Neary In This Month's Comics
- Jean Grey is Phoenix in The Daily LITG 10th of April 2024
LITG two years ago, Word gets pipped to the post.
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Clarifies Worf's Rank, Starfleet Standing
- Dave Filoni on "Star Wars Rebels" Eps to Watch Ahead of Ahsoka Debut
- Christopher Priest Redefines Superman's Powers For 2023 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases "The Other Giant Clue" About Jack
- Star Trek Breaks Out The Proto-Warp (Spoilers)
- Return Of The Jedi Will Return To Theaters For One Week This Month
- Marvel Announces Star Wars: Dark Droids At Star Wars Celebration
- Billy Batson To Switch Gender in Lazarus Planet (Spoilers)
- Fravettaverse Gives Free Comic Book Day Retailers A Naked Surprise
- Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect
- Al Jaffee of MAD Magazine Dies, Aged 102
- A Reunion For Philippus And Hippolyta (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
- Marvel's First Female Cover Star Tessie in Joker Comics, at Auction
- From One Side Of Star Wars Celebration 2023 To The Other (Video+Pics)
- Torunn Grønbekk Writes Red Sonja #1 Ongoing For Her 50th Anniversary
- Star Wars Celebration: Admiral Ackbar & Max Rebo Comics From Marvel
- Bad Idea Comics Now Exchanging Pins For Plastic Eggs
- Live! From Star Wars Celebration! It's Daily LITG 10th April 2023
LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is the Source
- Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe
- Brie Larson Has Joined the Cast of Fast & Furious 10
- Scoop: DC Will Bring Us John Stewart And The Emerald Knights in 2022
- Doctor Who: Here's What's REALLY Wrong with Chris Chibnall's Run
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Today Is Community Day Classic: Memories Of Mudkip In Pokémon GO
- Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Comic Store In Your Future: How To Block Sales With Bad Covers
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Tribble Trouble & More in New Teaser
- Batman #122 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Steve Ditko Science Fiction in Unusual Tales #14, Up for Auction
- Grim, Jurassic, Twig in Thank FOC It's Sunday the 10th of April 2022
- George Pérez Teen Titans And Avengers Original Artwork At Auction
- Art Adams Longshot, X-Men & New Mutants Early Original Art At Auction
- Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Donut Sells On eBay For $300
- Kev F Sutherland Draws The Bible Like An EC Comic
- Jerry Michaels Still In The Daily LITG, 10th April 2022
LITG four years ago, Chucky, Bane and Alice
- Chucky Getting Too Big for Good Guys Britches, Going Diva On Set?
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- GI Joe Classified & Snake Eyes Reveals Take Over Hasbro Fan Fest
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Being in Charge Brings Its Own Danger
- Amazon Pulls Pirated Comics From Kindle – Most Of Them
- King In Black #5 Review: Overwrought
- Obscure Comics: TV Guide #2541 Smallville: Elemental with The Dodsons
- Steve Ditko's 1945 School Yearbook Up For Auction
- Batman #107 Review: Maybe Not So Rich
- Comic Store In Your Future Asks, Where Is Marvel?
- Avengers #44 Review: Wildly Nonsensical
- Green Lantern #1 Review: New Ideas And Fresh Takes
- Classic John Byrne Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages Up for Auction
- Black Cat #4 Review: A Delightful Little Side Quest
- Debbie Fong's Debut Graphic Novel Next Stop From Random House Graphic
- Strange Adventures #9 Review: The Narrative Takes It On The Chin
- Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, Alan Moore Forewords For Michael Moorcock
- Kendare Blake Writes YA Novels With Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Niece
- Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021
LITG five years ago, Tee Franklin Called Out Stephen Amell
As the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations start to rise as well. Here are the ten top stories of the day.
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
- Dan DiDio Talks 5G
- The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
- Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
- Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
- Has Walmart Become a Dumping Ground for Marvel Variant Covers?
- The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
- Funko Announces TMNT, KISS, Chilly Willy and Joker Funko Sodas
- First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay
LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted DC would have collapsed
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.
- Rob Liefeld Predicts the Collapse of DC Comics Soon
- Chelsea Cain Deletes Twitter Account
- Arcade1Up Announces New TMNT and Marvel Super Hero Arcade Cabinets
- Ask Chelsea Cain About Her Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist Agenda
- DC Comics to Publish a DCeased One-Shot, With Mister Miracle, Big Barda, John Constantine, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jamie Delano, writer of John Constantine: Hellblazer.
- Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie
- Susan van Camp, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.
- Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space
- Ryan K. Lindsay, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space
- Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con
- Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars
- Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.
- Rob Curley, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin
- Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.
