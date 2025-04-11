Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Pitt

The Pitt Season Finale in The Daily LITG, 11th of April 2025

The Pitt Season Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Pitt Season Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

The Pitt Season Finale in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Magneto's back

LITG two years ago, Word gets pipped to the post.

LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is the Source

LITG four years ago, Chucky, Bane and Alice

LITG five years ago, Tee Franklin Called Out Stephen Amell

As the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations start to rise as well. Here are the ten top stories of the day.

LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted DC would have collapsed

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jamie Delano, writer of John Constantine: Hellblazer.

writer of John Constantine: Hellblazer. Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie

writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie Susan van Camp , artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.

, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens. Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space

writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space Ryan K. Lindsay , writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space

, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con

Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars

artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.

writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia. Rob Curley , comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin

, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.

