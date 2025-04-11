Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Yellowjackets, Rick and Morty & The Librarians: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Andor, Doctor Who, Yellowjackets, Rick and Morty, The Librarians: TNC, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Andor, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, NBC's SNL, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Prime Video's Carrie, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, DC's High Volume: Batman, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Comedy Central's South Park, Apple TV+'s Surface, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Andor, Doctor Who, Yellowjackets, SNL, Interview with the Vampire, TWD, Rick and Morty, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Carrie, Criminal Minds: Evolution, South Park, Surface, Matlock, Elsbeth, Doctor Odyssey, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 11, 2025:

Andor Season 2 London Sneak Peek Event Image Galleries Released

Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 1 Clip: Mrs. Flood Wants Us to Keep Quiet

Yellowjackets Season 3 Finale: "Full Circle" Preview: A Final Hunt?

SNL Promos Get "Weird-mazing" for Hamm, Lizzo, Yang & Hernandez

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's War on REAL Wrestling Continues

Interview with the Vampire, TWD Universe & More: AMC Networks Upfronts

Rick and Morty Teaser Previews Season 8, Announces Episode Titles

Doctor Who: Why RTD's Season 3 "Pause" Comment Gives Us Pause

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Event Set (TRAILER)

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Set for Prime Video Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Teaser: Evil Is Beginning to Bloom

Batman: Year One: DC's Miller/Mazzucchelli Audio Drama Drops Ep. 3

Devil May Cry: Netflix Animated Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

SNL UK Set for 2026 Sky Debut; Lorne Michaels Executive-Producing

The Daily Show: Olivia Munn Returns to Tackle Trump's Tariffs Retreat

South Park: Ralph Bakshi Shares "Lord of the Rings" Parody Reminder

Surface: Check Out Our Exclusive Season 2 Finale: "Unearthed" Clip

Matlock S01E17: "I Was That, Too" Preview: Matty Faces The Fallout

Elsbeth Has a "Four Body Problem": Our S02E17, Season 2 Previews

Ghosts Season 4: Here's Our S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing" Preview

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 Preview: Harry and Maddie Make Moves

Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E14: "Hot Tub Week" Preview; Season 2 Update

The Pitt, Black Mirror, Law & Order: OC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!