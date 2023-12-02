Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, drew carey, paramount, The Price is Right

The Price Is Right Offering Holiday-Themed Prime Time, Daytime Shows

The Price Is Right will celebrate the holidays with special daytime episodes and five primetime specials as well - all through December.

Article Summary Join The Price Is Right for holiday fun with 5 primetime specials in December.

Daytime episodes to feature festive themes and adorable puppy adoptions.

Specials include Office Holiday Party, Holidate, and tributes to military heroes.

Stream all holiday episodes on Paramount+ for your dose of festive game show cheer.

The Price is Right is going all out for the holidays. The show will air five primetime specials starting this coming week, themed to things like "Office Holiday Party" or "Blind Holidate," where random people are teamed up to compete in games together and have a holiday meet-cute. Those episodes air Monday, December 4th-Friday, December 8th, and then two more on December 18th and 19th. On top of that, the regular show during the daytime will also air holiday-themed episodes Monday, December 18th through Friday, December 22nd. Those not only feature holiday themes but highlight puppies up for adoption that need new homes. You can read all the details below. The specials will also be streamable on Paramount+. Now, here's a look at the official overviews that were released to give you a better idea of what you can expect:

The Price Is Always Right For Bonus Episodes

The Price Is Right at Night: Office Holiday Party (Monday, December 4, 8:00 PM, ET/PT) brings coworkers and colleagues together to cheer each other on as they play for prizes that can be shared and enjoyed by all of their office mates. The Price Is Right at Night: Holidate (Thursday, December 7, 8:00 PM, ET/PT) brings in a matchmaker to pair up an audience full of single, eligible adults, and lucky contestants will meet for the first time when they are called to "Come on down!" and compete together as a team. They play for fabulous cash and prizes, pairs of cars, and maybe they'll even win a love match!

The Price Is Right at Night: College Students Home for the Holidays (Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET/PT) welcomes college students home adorned in their best school spirit gear, teamed up with their parents to play for exotic trips, amazing prizes, and cash for college! The Price Is Right at Night: Holidays with the Family (Monday, December 18, 8:00 PM, ET/PT). Parents and their young children compete for some of the most desired gifts Santa has in his sleigh. Decorated in their holiday best, families work as a team to win prizes to make their holidays oh-so bright! The Price Is Right at Night: Holiday Heroes (Tuesday, December 19, 8:00 PM, ET/PT) salutes the military to thank America's brave heroes for keeping us safe all year round. Active-duty military members in uniform compete for luxury items, including trips to remarkable destinations, $50,000 in cash, and cars!

In the daytime, The Price Is Right lights up the holiday season all week long, starting Monday, December 18, through Friday, December 22. Brandon McMillan, animal trainer, author, and host of CBS's Lucky Dog Reunions, appears Monday, December 18, Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21, to highlight some precious pups up for adoption. On Tuesday, December 19, Bob Barker's nephew Robert Valandra comes on down to honor his uncle's legacy and present an adorable rescue dog. On Friday, December 22nd, Price is Right model Amber Lancaster, an advocate of animal adoption, shares adorable pooches who need a home for the holidays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!