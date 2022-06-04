The Queen Performs Comedy Skit With Paddington For Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee (instantly nicknamed #PlattyJoobs by the Great British public) Party outside Buckingham Palace has been broadcast live by BBC 1 tonight. And, reminiscent of how well Queen Elizabeth II's performance with Daniel Craig for the London Olympic Ceremony went down, someone decided to have another go with a different British icon, Paddington. And have her more lines, more to do and even employ a little comic timing herself. Especially considering she was up against a CGI version of the bar, voiced by Ben Wishaw, with the movie's writer and star of Ghosts and Horrible Histories, Simon Farnaby. standing by as the embarrassed footman. It's really good, if you get a chance, sit down with a nice cup of tea and a piece of shortbread and enjoy. It's on BBC iPlayer if you can get that, but here's a clip. The full version will be released later, and I'll update this article to add it.

It has the segue into Queen playing We Will Rock You outside Buckingham Palace but misses out The Queen and Paddington Bear tapping along with the bass line on their crockery. Nevertheless, we got the Queen meeting Paddington, one immigrant to another, for tea – with slapstick consequences and the revelation that the Queen has a special place to keep her marmalade sandwiches as well.

The show is continuing on BBC 1, and includes another Horrible Histories alumni Giles Terera reprising his role as Burr for an Andrew Lloyd Webber/Lin Manuel Miranda mashup that saw Miranda rewrite the King George song from Hamilton for Webber's benefit, as well as performances from Sir Elton John, Craig David, Sir Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, George Ezra, Diversity, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Andrea Bocelli, Jason Donovan, Alicia Keys rewriting Empire State Of Mind, more performances from Six, Lion King, Joseph and Diana Ross still to come… and man, that Doc Brown rap on Britishness may have even topped Paddington as a highlight. I'll add that when I can as well.

