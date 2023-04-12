The Regime Limited Series Trailer Released By Max Check out the trailer for new Kate Winslet drama The Regime coming to Max soon, and sure to be an Emmy contender.

The Regime just debuted its trailer, as the limited series will debut on Max soon. The series, formally known as The Palace, includes new cast members Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood. They join stars Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. The story will unfold over one year as life unravels in a modern European regime in a palace. You can see the trailer for the series down below.

The Regime Has Star Power For Days

"The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel. Joining the previously announced cast of Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant, the newly announced cast members include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood. Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Executive producers are Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs serves as co-executive producer, and writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe."

This looks like a wicked drama that is sure to just add more hardware to Kate Winslet's already crowded shelf. With the creative talent both behind and in front of the camera, this is an Emmy contender right away, and I wouldn't be shocked if it was a frontrunner already as well. Max is coming out of the gate swinging, with series like The Regime, a Rick and Morty anime, a Conjuring series, and so much more announced today. Check our TV tab for all of the updates, trailers, and more as the announcements roll in.