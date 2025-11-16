Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road Wraps Up Its Oklahoma Ranch, OKC Run: Our S01E05 Preview

Adam, Channing, Britnee, Billie Jo, and Briana take the stage! Here's our preview for CBS's The Road S01E05: "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 2."

Article Summary The Road S01E05 continues at the Oklahoma Ranch with performances from Adam, Channing, Britnee, Billie Jo, and Briana

Keith Urban takes the spotlight with a special performance of "Somewhere in My Car" in this episode

Country stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne mentor contestants

Winners compete for $250,000, a recording contract, and a Stagecoach 2026 performance slot

By the time the credits rolled on last week's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road, Cassiday Daniels continued getting great reactions from the audiences, while it was the end of the road for Forrest McCurren. "You've been in the bottom, unfortunately, three times," Urban explained to McCurren. "I don't know if we can carry you through anymore. I think you've done an amazing job, and I'm glad America's gotten to see you and meet you." That brings us to S01E05: "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 2," with Adam, Channing, Britnee, Billie Jo, and Briana taking the stage and Urban treating viewers to a song. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks, followed by an updated rundown of the remaining musicians and their performances so far.

The Road Season 1 Episode 5 "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC Part 2" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 5 "Oklahoma Ranch, OKC, Part 2" – The showdown at the Oklahoma Ranch continues when the second group of five musicians takes the stage. With power performances from Adam, Channing, Britnee, Billie Jo and Briana, these talented road rivals push to outdo each other for the top spot. Then, Keith Urban performs his hit song "Somewhere in My Car."

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

When/Where Can I Watch "The Road"? The music competition series premieres tonight (9 pm – 10:30 pm ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. After tonight, the series airs 9:30-10:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 26th, and Sunday, Nov. 2nd (following NFL Doubleheaders) before moving to its regular 9-10 pm Sunday time period on Nov. 9th.

What Are They Competing For? Along with a $250,000 cash award and a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers), the winner will receive a performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026 in Indio, Calif. In addition, Red Bull will provide the winner of the competition the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox. Additionally, the two runners-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment.

Who Are the Guest Advisors on "The Road"? Country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne will serve as special guest advisors throughout the season, offering insight and guidance to the emerging musicians.

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Briana Adams

Age: 30

Location: Winchester, Texas

Instagram: @brianaadamsmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

Name: Jenny Tolman

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram: @jennytolman

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!