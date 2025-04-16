The Rookie, Dexter, Interview with the Vampire: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel & Trump, Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, Wink Martindale, The Big Bang Theory, HBO's The Last of Us, Adult Swim's Get Jiro!, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, DC Studios' Superman, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, ABC's Will Trent, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, CBS's The Equalizer, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Dead Letters, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Woman, The Big Bang Theory, The Last of Us, Dexter: Resurrection, Bosch: Legacy, Superman, Interview with the Vampire, The Rookie, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 16, 2025:

Jimmy Kimmel: Attacking Comedy, Comedians Helped Re-Elect Trump

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter's Cosplay Confidence Boost Saves The Day

Game Show Host, Pop Culture Personality Wink Martindale Dies, Age 91

The Big Bang Theory: Cuoco, Galecki Reunite for a Better Game Night

The Last of Us Season 2: HBO Releases Episode 2 Image Gallery

Get Jiro! Adult Swim Series Adapt Set for Annecy Festival WIP Showcase

Dexter: Hall, Phillips Offer New "Resurrection" Insights; Talk Future

WWE Raw Review: Tony Khan Should Go Home After This Go Home Show

Bosch: Legacy Previews Maggie Q's Det. Renee Ballard Debut

Superman: James Gunn Posts BTS Look at Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen

Interview with the Vampire: Lestat's S03 World Tour Kicks Off in 2026

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Annecy International WIP Showcase

The Rookie: Our S07E14: "Mad About Murder" Preview; Season 7 Update

Spider-Noir: Li Jun Li Teases Upcoming Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

Will Trent: Our S03E14 "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 E01: "Future Days" Review: The Road Not Taken

Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Miya Cech on Live-Action Toph Changes

The Equalizer: Titus Welliver & Juani Feliz-Starring S05E16 Previewed

Doctor Who: Even More Season 2 Episode 2: "Lux" Images Released

Dead Letters: Netflix Lands Lucy Hale-Starring Series Adapt

