Spider-Noir: Li Jun Li Teases Upcoming Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

During a Sinners red-carpet event, Spider-Noir star Li Jun Li offered a tease about what we can expect from the Nicolas Cage-starring series.

Even before some set leaks hit social media, we were excited to see what Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir had to offer. After those images hit and we got a better visual sense of how they're approaching the character, that excitement doubled. One person who definitely sounds excited for viewers to see it is Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), who reportedly plays a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. "I cannot wait until it comes out," Li shared during an interview with Deadline Hollywood at a red-carpet event for Ryan Coogler's Sinners, noting how excited the cast is for the series to hit screens. What was particularly interesting was Li referencing how the series will be offering something that viewers haven't seen before – we're wondering if that has anything to do with what Lukas Haas had to share earlier this year. Again, based on what we've seen so far on social media, the visuals on it are definitely vibing "unique."

Here's a look at what Li had to share about the upcoming Prime Video series:

#SinnersMovie star Li Jun Li discusses 'Spider-Noir', her upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series based on the Marvel comic 'Spider-Man Noir': "I cannot wait until it comes out" pic.twitter.com/CgpHKstiII — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Along with Cage, the updated series lineup includes Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson are set for recurring roles.

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

