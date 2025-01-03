Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, Drag Race, Jensen Ackles, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Watson, SNL, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jensen Ackles, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Watson, NBC's SNL, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Jensen Ackles, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Norman Reedus, ABC's The Rookie, Max's Creature Commandos, BBC & Disney's Doctor Who: The War Between The Land and The Sea, Netflix's The Recruit, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Parks and Recreation, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Watson, SNL, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jensen Ackles, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, Creature Commandos, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 3, 2024:

Watson: CBS Releases New Images for Morris Chestnut-Starring Series

SNL 50 Cut For Time: It's John Mulaney's Superman vs. Lois's Roommate

RuPaul's Drag Race Goes "Squid Games" During Season 17 Opening Minutes

Jensen Ackles Performs REM/"Everybody Hurts" in #SPNNASH Flashback

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: McElhenney, Brunson on Crossover Start

Norman Reedus On Ballerina And TWD Differences In Stunt Preparation

The Rookie Season 7 Trailer Previews Dramatic, Action-Packed Return

Creature Commandos Season Finale "A Very Funny Monster" Previewed

SNL 50/50: For Season 46, It's Timothée Chalamet & "Rap Roundtable"

Separated At Birth: John Layman and Rob Guillory's Chew and Dead End

Squid Game: Unleashed Reveals New Content & Watch Along Rewards

Doctor Who: RTD Shares Some Good/Not-So-Good "Land/Sea" Spinoff News

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner Sends Love on "Second 'ReBirthday'"

The Recruit Season 2 Sends Owen to South Korea (Official Trailer)

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Ruins 2025 Already

Creature Commandos Intros [SPOILERS] Into New DCU; Gunn Responds

Parks and Recreation: Pratt Protective of O'Heir Over Some Jerry Jokes

