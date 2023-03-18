The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 18 "Double Trouble" Overview, Images Released The Rookie S05E18 "Double Trouble" looks like it's going to live up to its name for Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter).

Well, if we knew we had that kind of power before… In what turned into a nice bit of coincidence that works to the benefit of viewers of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie everywhere, we not only have the official (though brief) episode overview for S05E18 "Double Trouble," but we also have… wait for it… official preview images. I know, right? We needed to refresh the page just to make sure we weren't imagining things. And based on the overview, images & previously-released promo, the hour looks to live up to its name in a big way for Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter). Though, if we're being totally honest? They had us with the whole "mockumentary" approach – we're suckers for those. So here's a look at what's to come:

The Rookie S05E18 "Double Trouble" Overview, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 "Double Trouble": When Dim goes missing, Officer Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Sergeant Bradford (Eric Winter), along with the CIA, set out to find him and enlist the help of Juicy. Guest starring is Lance Bass as himself. Now, here's a look at the preview images & promo trailer released for S05E18 "Double Trouble":

And here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes slideshow teaser released for next week's return episode:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.