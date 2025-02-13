Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" Promo, Images Released

Check out the promo and images for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 Ep.7: "The Mickey."

After a Valentine's Day-themed episode that still has fans talking (we're holding back on spoilers since it's been less than 24 hours at the time we're writing this), ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 rolls on next week with Ep. 7: "The Mickey." Based on the promo trailer that aired, it looks like Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) final rookie day is going to be a lot more "eventful" than even John (Nathan Fillion) intended – and that's just one of the storylines being spotlighted. Now, we have the image gallery to go along with it – all waiting for you below (along with the overview for S07E08: "Wildfire").

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 7: "The Mickey" & Ep. 8: "Wildfire" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" – Nyla (Mekia Cox) remains suspicious of Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James (Arjay Smith) tries to help a friend, and Seth (Patrick Keleher) makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

