The Rookie Season 7: Eric Winter Offers Up Another Round of Bloopers

Eric Winter offered up another round of bloopers from ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, and Winter-starring The Rookie.

Earlier this week, we were treated to a little blooper fun from ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie via a clip Fillion shared of his Officer Nolan having some issued properly ID'ing a suspect (it definitely wasn't "Truman Capote," that's for sure). But we didn't realize that would be the first in a series of clips from the cast and show's social media account, giving fans a look at some of the lighter moments in front of the camera. For this go-around, we have Winter and the hit series' Instagram account brightening up our days with some choice funny moments.

Here's a look at what Winter and the show's Instagram account had to share bloopers-wise – with Winter dropping the heads-up that Alyssa Diaz will have more great moments to share on Monday:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

