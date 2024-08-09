Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino on Series Departure, Teases Return

Tru Valentino shared a heartfelt message with The Rookie fans about his departure ahead of Season 7, teasing a possible return in the future.

Yesterday, the news hit that Tru Valentino's Officer Aaron Thorsen would not be returning for the seventh season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie after three seasons with the long-running series. Now, Valentino has taken to Instagram to offer his first public thoughts on the matter. "I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie,' but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store. I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world. I know I don't talk much, but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!" wrote Valentino in an Instagram Stories post earlier today, leaving the door open for a possible return of some type.

Joining the cast for the seventh season in 2025 are Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher as the long-running hit show's new rookies. Now, here's a look at Valentino's post from earlier today where he shared a message with his fans:

The Rookie: Looking Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

