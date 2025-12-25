Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, The Vampire Lestat, Lady Gaga & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lady Gaga, Venture Bros, Bridgerton, The Beauty, The Rookie, The Vampire Lestat, Stranger Things 5, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lady Gaga, The Venture Bros, The Muppet Show, Pop-Tarts Bowl, 60 Minutes, AEW, Bridgerton, The Beauty, The Rookie, The Vampire Lestat, One Piece, Trump/Colbert, Peaky Blinders, Sakamoto Days, Stranger Things 5, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 25th, 2025:

Lady Gaga Fans Get "Harlequin Live: One Night Only" for Christmas

Venture Bros Holiday Song 2025: Dragoon and Red Mantle "Like Life"

The Muppet Show: Miss Piggy & Rizzo the Rat Offer Christmas Greetings

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Does Right by "The Bear": Welcome to The Tart

60 Minutes: Weiss Believes Pulling Segment a Good Thing for CBS News

AEW and Bell's Brewery Partner to Stab WWE in the Back at World's End

AEW Dynamite on 34th Street Ruins Christmas at Special 6PM Start Time

Bridgerton Holiday Video: Thompson, Ha, Dodd Tease "One Last Surprise"

The Beauty Promises to Bring Perfection in New Key Art Banner Poster

The Rookie Season 8 Teaser: The Action Hits a Little Too Close to Home

The Vampire Lestat: Bogosian Goes "Daniel Molloy" on Reid & Anderson

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Wishes Chopper a Happy Birthday

Trump Threatens Colbert, TV Networks in Creepy, Concerning Post Rant

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Teaser: Tommy Readies His Return

Doctor Who: Big Finish Offering Gifts & Deals for the Christmas Season

Doctor Who: Sophie Aldred Gifts Us a Special Christmas Eve Podcast

One Piece/NFL, Primal, American Dad! & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL Sketch Gives "Phineas and Ferb" Some Love; Martella Approves

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Announcement Teaser, Key Art Released

Stranger Things 5: Schnapp on LGBTQ Authenticity in Will's Journey

The Copenhagen Test Star Chalfant on Series Themes, Spy Genre & More

