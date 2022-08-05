The Sandman: Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Johanna Constantine Question

Okay, first? Based on early reviews coming in this morning, Netflix's The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) is scoring with critics in a very big way. And one person who's been making sure all of social media knows this is Gaiman, who has been sharing and commenting on all of the "review love" that's been coming the streaming series' way. But that doesn't mean he didn't have a moment to address another question regarding Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine. In a tweet directed at the author, Gaiman was asked if he spoke with Alan Moore about changing John Constantine's gender for the adaptation. FYI: Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben created the character, who first appeared in Swamp Thing #37 (June 1985). Coleman's Johanna Constantine is based on both the original character and Lady Johanna Constantine, who was introduced in Gaiman's comic book series (more on all of that in a minute).

"I don't believe Alan has any interest in John Constantine any longer," Gaiman responded. "But I talked to some of the other creators of the character, yes, and they loved the idea of a new Constantine for 2022 based on the original Lady Joanna." Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet responding to the question about Johanna Constantine and if he spoke with Moore prior

I don't believe Alan has any interest in John Constantine any longer, but I talked to some of the other creators of the character, yes, and they loved the idea of a new Constantine for 2022 based on the original Lady Joanna. https://t.co/CHfUvnM2dU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at what else Gaiman had to share about Coleman's Johanna Constantine, with an extra surprise at the end: a sneak preview focusing on Constantine and Dream (Tom Sturridge) initially meeting in modern times:

In the Sandman world, where Morpheus escapes from captivity in 2022, she's the current embodiment of the Constantine life force. https://t.co/G2jhdPRHlQ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I think Jenna Coleman is the best Constantine on screen so far, and weirdly somehow the truest, because she both has the humor, and the attractiveness, and that sleazy, doomed quality. You know that if you fall in love with her, you are dead and demon-fodder." #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/deTu5sRksH — Oswin Coleman (@Oswin_Coleman) August 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.