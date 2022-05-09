The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists

So if you've been following our coverage of Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation), then you know we've been having some fun as Gaiman has been having some fun. And with today being the start of a week that's already in desperate need of some fun, why stop now… right? But we're a bit concerned about the mixed messages that Gaiman is sending us. On one hand, he wants to make it clear that the streaming series isn't canceled because it never actually exists (think very intricate pyramid scheme). But then on the other, he's sharing tweets from the Sussex Film Office as they post looks at a location that "supposedly" was used for filming. Then again, if you're looking to pull off "The Greatest Television Heist Ever" then you would make sure these little details would be covered. Well-played, Gaiman. Well-played…

Now here's a look at those tweets from the Sussex Film Office that Gaiman retweeted earlier today showing off one of the filming locations that were used for the streaming series:

.@netflix's upcoming adaptation of @neilhimself's The Sandman is due for release in 2022!

Filming took place 2020-21 and we helped production source a specific #location…

A 'period' street was needed for 2 characters to be filmed walking and talking at night. pic.twitter.com/hPjxIRtryK — Sussex Film Office (@FilminginSussex) May 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like 'Downton Abbey,' but with magic.' Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2 when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes," Gaiman explained during an interview with Empire last month. And as the famed author sees it, it's that mix of themes, tones & styles that differentiates The Sandman from other fantasy series. "If you didn't like an episode of 'Game Of Thrones,' you probably won't like any other episode of 'Game Of Thrones,'" explains Gaiman. "With Sandman, it's all about surprising you. It's all about reinventing itself. It's all about taking you on a journey you've not been on before." Here's our first official look at a scene from Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.