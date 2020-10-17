The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Dailies, Desire, DCU, Series Vibe & More

Last time we checked in with Netflix's The Sandman, reports were that Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) was in talks to take the lead role in the live-action adaptation (though nothing official official yet). With work now underway, we're getting some updates from the man himself, Neil Gaiman- who teams with Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and Warner Bros. Television Group to bring his creation to the small screen.

In the following tweet, Gaiman updated fans on production by letting everyone know that he's watching the first day's "dailies" on Saturday- and putting it all into a perspective in a way that must be truly mind-blowing for him:

I'm just about to watch the first day's "dailies" from Sandman, and realised that the people reading Sandman now are the last ones to get to read it in a world where there's been no Sandman adaptation, where you can't see it on a screen. I heard the groaning hinges of the world. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 17, 2020

Within the tweet, Gaiman answered some questions from fans, including confirming that Desire will appear during the first season but casting hasn't started yet (with Lucinda Syson serving as casting director). Gaiman was also asked if the series will have a "unified look and feel" or will it mimic the comics in that it will change with changes in storylines and seasons. His response left us curious, with a vibe that they're leaning towards the latter: "I know what we're planning, but let's see how it works out in practice." Of course, the question of where (or if) the series will fit into the DC Universe came up, and if it will utilize characters from it if it is, just as the comic book series did. Gaiman's response is the ultimate of teases- and we agree: he might want to have that pinned to the top of his Twitter account as a "fixed point in response":

Wait and see. I think "Wait and See" is going to be my default answer for almost everything to do with #SandmanOnNetflix. https://t.co/RAKIE28Ec9 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 17, 2020

During the DC FanDome panel "The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming" last month, Gaiman said the extra time that resulted from the COVID shutdown allowed the writers to "perfect" the scripts. Also, Gaiman revealed he had been receiving production designs for approval that were impressing him and that the adjusted Sandman timeline for the series will have the action taking place modern times, which will result in adjustments for modern technology and current trends, and different takes on characters and situations from the comics.

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.