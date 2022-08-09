The Sandman S02? Better Call Saul Breaks Good? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Can you see like a child?/Can you see what I want?/I wanna run through your wicked garden/Heard that's the place to find you/'Cause I'm alive/So alive now/I know the darkness blinds you… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Stone Temple Pilots for "Wicked Garden" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! AMC's Better Call Saul delivers its penultimate episode, FX's fifth season of Noah Hawley's Fargo gets a whole lot "Stranger" with Joe Keery, Netflix's The Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg talks Season 2 (if it happens) plans, and Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons creator Seth MacFarlane talks Disney+ streaming being a key to a fourth season. Also, we take a look at USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Andor, Kaley Cuoco's new Peacock series, Based on a True Story; Vice TV's new pro-wrestling docuseries, Tales from the Territories; FXX's Archer, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, AMC's The Walking Dead Rick/Michonne spinoff, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's The Boys, Rosario Dawson walking back her Punisher confirmation, and more.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:

Triple H Signs Another Ex-WWE Guy as Dexter Lumis Appears on Raw

Better Call Saul S06E12 "Waterworks" Thoughts: Breaking Good & More

WWE Raw Preview: US Title Match, Women's Tag Tournament

Wednesday: Christina Ricci "Flattered" Burton Asked Her to Join Cast

Fargo Season 5 Casts Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris & Richa Moorjani

Andor Preview Images Released: Cassian, B2EMO, Mon Mothma & More

Based on a True Story: Kaley Cuoco Joins Peacock Dark Comedy Thriller

Dark Side Duo, Johnson, Seven Bucks Set Vice TV Wrestling Docuseries

Archer & The Agency Are Hitting the Streets in New S13 Key Art Poster

She-Hulk Teaser: Being Green Isn't Easy on Jen's Love Life, Either

The Walking Dead Spinoff: Red Machete Rick, Governor-Killing Michonne

The Sandman Showrunner Talks S02, More Johanna Constantine, Corinthian

Rick and Morty Season 6 Clues Rundown; Spencer Grammer Talks Summer

The Orville on Disney+ May Sway Season 4 Decision: Seth MacFarlane

The Boys: Antony Starr, Chace Crawford In-Flight for Season 4 Filming?

The Sandman E03 "Dream a Little Dream of Me": From Comics to Screen

The Punisher: Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comment: "I Can't Be Trusted!"

The Orville/Norm Macdonald, Constantine & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.