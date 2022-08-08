WWE Raw Preview: US Title Match, Women's Tag Tournament

WWE Raw is shaping up to be a potential not so bad show this week (look, that's the best praise we're willing to give it until proven otherwise). There are currently three matches advertised for the show, as well as the promise of the start of a new championship tournament. Will that be enough to fill three hours? Well, no, but remember, Triple H is writing these things now, and if anyone knows how to eat up time with a show-opening promo, it's that guy. Let's look at what WWE has advertised for WWE Raw tonight.

First up, Ciampa will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Ciampa earned the right to challenge Lashley by winning a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable on last week's WWE Raw, going on to defeat AJ Styles, who won another triple threat match, to secure the title shot. The Miz helped Ciampa to win that match, and will probably get involved in the United State Championship match tonight, but at least we're seeing Miz helping Ciampa get ahead, rather than the other way around, so that's a step up for Ciampa. Maybe if he wins the title, he can petition Papa Haitch to give him his first name back.

Next, the ongoing feud between The Mysterios and the Judgment Day continues when Rey Mysterio takes on Finn Balor on WWE Raw tonight. The real drama here has to do with how Edge will insert himself into the match. Edge helped the Mysterios win at SummerSlam, but last week, he accidentally speared Dominik, costing him his match. Is Edge truly done with Judgment Day and seeking to become the last goth standing on WWE Raw, or has this all been a ruse and Edge will rejoin his former stable when all is said and done? Whatever happens, there's one thing we can learn from all of this: never trust a goth.

Also on WWE Raw this week, Seth Rollins will continue his quest to bury the Street Profits by taking on Angelo Dawkins in a singles match. Rollins successfully beat Montez Ford last week. Can he prove that both of the Profits are the Jannetty of the team? Tune in to find out.

Finally, as advertised on Smackdown last week, WWE is finally kicking off that Women's Tag Team Championship match on WWE Raw this week. And with Vince McMahon gone, they'll actually follow through with it, since he isn't there to tear up the script before the show. Also without Vince, we might see the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi as part of the tournament… though not necessarily this week.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network. If anything interesting happens (more likely now than a few weeks ago), we'll let you know about it.

