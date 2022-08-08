The Orville/Norm Macdonald, Constantine & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Into the night/Desperate and broken/The sound of a fight/Father has spoken/We were the kings and queens of promise/We were the victims of ourselves/Maybe the children of a lesser God/Between heaven and hell, heaven and hell/We are the queens… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "Kings and Queens" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Hulu's The Orville honors Norm Macdonald, Netflix & HBO Max keep a lot of Constantine buzz going, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple shares spinoffs updates, Rosario Dawson apparently confirms The Punisher's return in the MCU, BBC's Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall forgetting who he's supposed to be writing for, AEW Battle of the Belts III proves title-changing-free, Kevin Smith shares bad news about HBO Max's DC's Strange Adventures & Green Lantern & more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, August 8, 2022:

The Walking Dead Spinoffs Update: Daryl in France, Fear TWD S08 & More

Constantine "On Solid Ground and Moving Along" at HBO Max: Report

Did Rosario Dawson Confirm The Punisher Joining Marvel Studios' MCU?

The Walking Dead Season 11C: Check Out These Preview Images & Overview

The Sandman: Learning You've Been Pronouncing "Constantine" Wrong

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor

No Championships Change Hands at AEW Battle of the Belts III

Kevin Smith Updates HBO Max's Strange Adventures & Green Lantern

The Sandman E01 "Sleep of the Just": From Comics to Screen (Spoilers)

First Kill Doomed by Marketing Only Lesbian Vampire Aspect: Showrunner

The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald

Constantine, Daredevil & A Rick and Morty Secret: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.