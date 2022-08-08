The Walking Dead Spinoff: Red Machete Rick, Governor-Killing Michonne

During Sunday night's Chris Hardwick-hosted AMC special, Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview, "The Walking Dead" Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple & EP/Director Michael Satrazemis had some updates to offer on the upcoming spinoffs focusing on Norman Reedus' Daryl; Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan; and Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne, as well as on the eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead. Now, if we're being honest, all of the shows previously announced were in a tie for the one we're looking forward to the most… that is, until we heard about the "Richonne" reunion. Gimple had some interesting updates to offer on the project… here are some highlights:

The Spinoff Series Will Be a True Group Creative Process: "I've been working on it very, very deeply with Danai [Gurira] and with Andy [Lincoln], and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some 'Walking Dead' vets and some great new voices. It's an epic love story, but it's an epic and insane love story."

Rick & Michonne Will Have to Find More Than Each Other: "These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."

But Don't Think the "Old" Rick & Michonne Are Gone: "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that 'Red Machete Rick" and the Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor [David Morrissey]. It kind of goes coast to coast that way, between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

Now here's a look back at the SDCC trailer released last month for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3, with the series set to return on Sunday, October 2nd:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…