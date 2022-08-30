The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Paramount+ Shares Official Trailer

This weekend, Paramount+ teams with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family for an all-star global music event, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, and now we have a look at the official trailer for the event as well as a look at the line-up that's set to take the stage. Captured live on Saturday, September 3, from Wembley Stadium in London, the Joel Gallen-directed and Emer Patten/EP-PIC Films & Creative-produced concert will feature the biggest names in music joining together in celebration of the life, music, and love of one of modern music's most beloved figures… Taylor Hawkins.

Featuring performances by the Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, and Wolfgang Van Halen (with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock), here's a look at the trailer for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert:

The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on-demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms, including live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally), and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) beginning this Saturday, September 3 (11:30 am EDT / 4:30 pm BST). On-demand access will be available globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd (and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of Sept. 5). In addition, the CBS Television Network will air highlights this Saturday, beginning at 10 pm ET. For MTV's part, the channel will air a one-hour special this Saturday, beginning in Latin America and then extending globally the following day, Sunday, September 4th (with a two-hour compilation set for September).

"Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins' enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount's portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base," said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount. "From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint." Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer of music at Paramount+, added, "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work. Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount's global scale to mirror Taylor's worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere."

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. For further information or to make a donation, visit MusicSupport.org and MusiCares.org .