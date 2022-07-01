The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt

Well, think of it this way. Now, Steven Moffat will have one less thing standing in his way if he's considering writing for Doctor Who again. That's because HBO confirmed this afternoon that his and director David Nutter's series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife would not be returning for a second season.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of 'The Time Traveler's Wife,' it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter. We are so grateful for their passion, hard work, and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences," an HBO spokesperson relayed to Deadline Hollywood. The series starred Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, "The Time Traveler's Wife"tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

While discussing the series last year, Moffat used the two series versions of The Office to explain his approach to the adaptation. "It's different, very different. Like the American version of 'The Office,' unlike the American version of 'Coupling.' It's an inspired new take on the same people. I don't think the original 'The Office' is beatable. It's definitely one of the greatest TV shows ever made. But, my God, they extracted from it everything that went well, which was a lot, and made it a new thing and yet the same thing. So that was brilliant. That's what you want to do. You want to say it's the same thing, but not the same thing. That's a tough consideration." An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, HBO'a The Time Traveler's Wife is executive produced by writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), director David Nutter (Game of Thrones); Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; and Joseph E. Iberti.